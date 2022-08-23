MAILBAG: JT Daniels/Will Grier Comparison, All QBs Staying? + Thoughts on O-Line

From @JevonCarterszn:

What’s the likelihood that all the quarterbacks stay and don’t transfer?

Answer: I'd say pretty high for at least the duration of the season. Moves might happen in the winter, but it doesn't do anything to transfer out now. Plus, with the injury history of JT Daniels, winning the backup job is an important role to grab. There's no guarantee that he'll play the entire season. He hasn't played in more than five games since his freshman season. Not to mention, all of the QBs knew what the situation was going into fall camp. It wasn't going to be a battle for the starting spot. They know it's JT's show. If they didn't want out a month ago, I doubt they would now.

From @annonmike:

Thoughts on our offensive line? I know they're seasoned veterans now but have always had problems.

Answer: As crazy as it may sound, they're still a young group in terms of chemistry. Milum only has one year under his belt, Doug Nester has just one year at WVU, and if Ja'Quay Hubbard wins the right tackle job, he'll be a first-year starter. It will be a much improved unit but I'm not ready to label this group as a top three group in the Big 12. They have to put it on tape.

From @Rocky_Statue:

What are realistic expectations for JT Daniels? Will he have anywhere near Will Grier type impact?

Answer: He certainly can. That said, I think this would be more likely to happen in 2023. I see a lot of similarities between this offense/team and the 2017 team, setting up for a chance to make a run the following year. I think it's safe to say Daniels can throw for 30 touchdowns this fall, assuming he stays on the field.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.