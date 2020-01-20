Martell Pettaway Officially Announces Transfer Destination

Moments ago, former West Virginia running back Martell Pettaway announced his transfer to Middle Tennessee State via Twitter.

During his four seasons in Morgantown, Pettaway rushed for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns on 217 carries. After sitting much of his freshman season, his redshirt was burned late in the season against Iowa State due to injuries at the position. In his Mountaineer debut vs Iowa State, he rushed for 181 yards and a touchdown on 30 attempts.

Over the course of the next two seasons, Pettaway would be a complimentary back to Kennedy McKoy, Justin Crawford and Leddie Brown. This past season, Pettaway anticipated on having a big year as the potential go-to back or split carries with McKoy, but after struggling to hit stride, he decided to enter the transfer portal at the end of the season. Initial rumors were that Pettaway would sit out a year and return to Morgantown, but that all changed when the season concluded.