Mask Up: Neal Brown, Players Plead for Fans' Help to Save the 2020 Season

Just about a month ago, it seemed as if positive cases of COVID-19 were trending downward. Things appeared to be heading in the right direction in order for there to be football this fall. All of a sudden, everything changed. Cases are spiking across the country and the United States continues to remain open for the most part. Now, it's looking as if college football may not happen - that is if the cases continue to trend in the wrong direction.

In the past week, the Big 10 and PAC 12 conferences pulled the trigger on eliminating non-conference games for the 2020 season in order to have more flexibility to move games around if outbreaks occur. With this move, West Virginia will now no longer be hosting Maryland on September 19th. The ACC is seeming as if they are on the verge of doing the same, which would take away the Mountaineers' season opener vs Florida State in the Chick-fil-a Kickoff in Atlanta, Georgia. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said "no" the conference will not be moving in the same direction as the Big 10 and PAC 12, but a final decision later this month is expected to be made.

With all of these changes taking place, coaches, players, and fans around the country are wondering if the season will ever get underway. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has been a huge advocate for wearing a mask in public and practicing social distancing, along with several of his colleagues and players. Brown and a handful of players have posted on Twitter about wearing a mask to help save college football this season.

Neal Brown

DL Darius Stills

WR Winston Wright Jr.

OL James Gmiter

S Tykee Smith Retweeting RG3

Wearing a mask isn't something anyone wants to do, but it's the right thing to do. The fact of the matter is, decision makers don't care if you think the virus is a legitimate threat or not. They want to see the numbers of positive cases decrease and if that doesn't happen, you can bet your bottom dollar there won't be football this fall. This may be a last ditch effort from the coaching staff and players, but it may be too late. A significant portion of the country has ignored the proper protocols set by health officials for far too long. We all want this thing to vanish, but it won't just magically disappear. A vaccine has yet to arrive, so until then, mask up and help save college football.

