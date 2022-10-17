Mathis Tabbed as Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced West Virginia running back Tony Mathis Jr. earned Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Mathis shares the honor with TCU quarterback Max Duggan. The senior accumulated 343 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in the Horned Frogs win over Oklahoma State.

Mathis ran for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns, including runs of 37 yards and a 34-yard touchdown in the second quarter in the Mountaineers win 43-40 win over the Baylor Bears Thursday night.

Mathis leads West Virginia in rushing with 459 yards and five touchdowns on the year.

