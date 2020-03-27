MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
WVU Womens Soccer
College Football
Mountaineer Events

Mountaineer Rewind: Geno Smith, West Virginia Edges Marshall in Overtime

Zach Campbell

As we continue to traverse these strange and trying times, I and the good folks at Mountaineer Maven are pulling some gems of yesteryear out of the vault. As far as near-heart attacks go, you'd be hard-pressed to find anything from West Virginia's last 25 years on the same level as the Mountaineers' 2010 trip down south to Huntington to take on Marshall. 

As is now etched in stone, this game would serve as the platform upon which Geno Smith would emerge and begin his record-setting career at West Virginia. Though it wasn't solely Smith's emergence against the Herd that makes this game worthy of a bookmark, but how he engineered a late, come-from-behind performance that lifted the ranked Mountaineers over little brother to protect West Virginia's undefeated streak over their mountain state brethren. 

Credit the late Bill Stewart for sticking with Smith, in only his second career start, despite some West Virginia's inability to hit pay dirt after multiple trips to the red zone.  Marshall's defense, led by future NFL-er Vinny Curry, harassed Smith all night long, forcing the Mountaineers to rely on short passes and lean heavily on former star Noel Devine. At around the 10:20 mark in the fourth quarter, with Doc Holliday's Herd up 21-6, Smith coughed up a fumble at the West Virginia 15, forcing a collective sigh from Mountaineer nation. If the game seemed out of reach at that point, the desperation spreading across West Virginia's sideline would ultimately prove fleeting as Marshall's Tron Martinez would himself fumble just plays later on first and goal. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5a-nOhy-j4&t=8225s

From that point on, it was Geno Smith's world. 

The Mountaineers would cap the following drive with a Noel Devine touchdown at the 5:12 mark, cutting the lead to eight. From there, West Virginia's defense swarmed and Smith, buoyed by future legends in Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey, ultimately found Will Johnson and Jock Sanders on back-to-back plays for a touchdown and two-point conversion, respectively. Ultimately, West Virginia's Tyler Bitancurt would make good on his lone field goal attempt in overtime and Marshall, having just come off a 45-7 drubbing a week prior at the hands of Ohio State, would watch Tyler Warner's kick sail just right, sealing a painful home loss.  

For the first time since its win over East Carolina a year prior, the Mountaineers produced a 300+ yard passer in Smith, who finished the day 32-45 for 316 yards. It wouldn't be until a year later when a cumbersome changing of the guard saw Dana Holgorsen supplant Stewart as West Virginia's head man that the era of air raid would begin in true. However, that night in Huntington would prove to be a small sampling of things to come. Austin, Bailey and J.D. Woods would all return for two more seasons and birth a goldmine of highlight reels. 

While the game itself never yielded implications on a national scale (West Virginia would end its season losing to NC State in the Champs Sports Bowl and Marshall would miss bowling altogether) it would stand as the penultimate chapter in the now-defunct Friends of Coal Bowl which would conclude a year later in a 34-14 West Virginia win. When and if the two mountain state programs meet again is anyone's guess. While no one anywhere across Mountaineer fandom relishes the agony of near-defeats that extend beyond four quarters of play, it stands as one of the better match-ups in the series and gave the nation a glimpse at the aerial spectacle that West Virginia would patent for seasons to come.  

Comments (2)
Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Yeah, I screamed at my tv for this one. Who didn't?

No. 1-2
M-townJoe
M-townJoe

I remember my old buddy Peg screaming at the top of her lungs & spilling beer EVERYWHERE that night!! Moving to The BigXII effectively killed ANY chance of the Friends of Coal Bowl being revived. The MOUNTAINEERS can't afford to play any second division schools like moo-shall. Just not happening. Periodt. !! #HAILWV & GO MOUNTAINEERS !!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Interview with WVU Hoops Signee Kedrian Johnson

Mountaineer Maven catches up with JUCO star and WVU signee Kedrian Johnson

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Disrespected in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Hoops Rankings

The Mountaineers not getting respect from ESPN in early rankings

Schuyler Callihan

by

Jetbark

West Virginia Extends Offer to 2021 Ohio Wide Receiver

The Mountaineer coaching staff sends out another offer

Schuyler Callihan

13 Future Mountaineers Earn Preseason All-American Honors

The West Virginia baseball team will be receiving a number of solid incoming players next season.

Quinn Burkitt

BREAKING: Tshiebwe and Culver to Return to WVU

The Mountaineer big men elect to return to school

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Sports Illustrated Tournament Simulator: West Virginia Stumbles Early

The Mountaineers fail to make a run in latest projection

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Will Have Four-Headed Beast in 2020-21

Bob Huggins will have a plethora of depth in the frontcourt next season

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Ranked in Top 15 of CBS Sports Way-Too-Early Rankings

The Mountaineers earn some love and respect in these rankings

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mmaker2

Pat White Vouches for Major Harris' Number to be Retired

If Pat White says it, it should happen. Right?

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Noah Adams Up For National Award

Vote For WVU's star wrestler!

Daniel Woods