Pro Football Focus Grades for Every Former Mountaineer

As the 2020 NFL season approaches (sort of), we take a look back at how the former Mountaineers fared in 2019. These grades were given by Pro Football Focus, be sure to note that PFF grades pretty tough. For example, Patrick Mahomes was given a grade of 84.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (CHI) - 72.6

Kwiatkoski earns the top spot after having his best season since entering the NFL. He finished the year with 76 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks. Kwiatkoski is now on the move after signing a three-year, $21 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

S Karl Joseph (OAK) - 69.9

"The Hitman" was on pace to have his best season in the NFL until he suffered a foot injury that forced him to miss the remaining seven games of the season. He ended the year tallying 49 tackles, three pass deflections and an interception. Last week, Joseph signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns.

S Kyzir White (LAC) - 66.6

After only appearing in three games during his rookie campaign, White saw a huge increase in his role in 2019. He played in all 16 games, making three starts, notched 40 tackles and had an interception.

TE Trevon Wesco (NYJ) - 64.3

The Inwood, West Virginia native saw action in all 16 games in his rookie season, including one start. Wesco only caught two passes for 47 yards, but did a really good job in run blocking.

CB Daryl Worley (OAK) - 64.0

Worley has carved out a pretty solid career in the NFL and had another strong showing in 2019 with 58 tackles, eight pass deflections and one interception. Worley is currently an unrestricted free agent, but I would expect the Raiders to do everything they can to keep him on board.

OL Adam Pankey (MIA) - 63.1

This grade may be skewed as Pankey only appeared in two games in 2019, but he did an okay job when he was in. Had he played a full 16-game slate, I'm not sure if his grade would have remained in the 60's or not.

LB Bruce Irvin (CAR) - 62.9

Irvin had a solid bounce back year on a one-year deal in Carolina, finishing the season 2nd on the team in sacks with 8.5. After a short stint with the Panthers, Irvin will be heading back to Seattle where he started his career.

WR Tavon Austin (DAL) - 61.3

The Cowboys continue to put Austin in the dark and don't seem to really have a place for him. He is an unrestricted free agent, so it'll be interesting to see where he ends up.

OL Mark Glowinski (IND) - 60.5

Glowinski was a member of one of the best offensive lines in the NFL in Indianapolis making 16 starts. He has done a really solid job since coming to the Colts and looks to be a part of their future for years to come.

RB Wendell Smallwood (WAS) - 58.8

Smallwood was buried on the Redskins depth chart in 2019 and only received 22 carries for 81 yards. He's had a rough time finding ways to crack the two-deep early in his career and not sure his role will expand anytime soon in the nation's capital.

OL Quinton Spain (BUF) - 55.4

Going from undrafted to a consistent starting lineman, Quinton Spain has become one of the better Mountaineers in the Pros, despite his PFF grade. He just signed a new three-year, $15 million deal to stay in Buffalo.

CB Rasul Douglas (PHI) - 52.0

In 2019, Douglas fell on hard times. He got beat off the line of scrimmage often and beat down the field. He did, however, finish the season with ten pass deflections, so even though he had struggles, he had his moments.

LB David Long Jr. (TEN) - 50.9

Long started to see more time on defense at the tail end of the season and showed some promise. He played in 14 games, but mainly in a limited role. Expect that to change in 2020.

LB Najee Goode (JAX) - 41.6

Goode put together his best year statistically, despite only playing in ten games. He finished the year with 27 tackles, two pass deflections and a sack.

QB Will Grier (CAR) - 29.0

The former Mountaineer gunslinger was thrown into the fire late in the regular season and struggled mightily. He had trouble throwing down the field, but a lot of that had to do with the lack of protection upfront. The Panthers have moved on from Cam Newton, but have since signed Teddy Bridgewater, making the path for Grier to see playing time just as tough.

QB Geno Smith (SEA) - No Grade.

FB Elijah Wellman (GB) - No grade.

WR Gary Jennings (MIA) - No grade.

WR David Sills V (NYG) - No grade.

WR Shelton Gibson (PHI) - No grade.

OL Yodny Cajuste (NE) - No grade.