Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 17: What is Real Power?

A new episode of Napoleon’s Corner has been released!
Author:
Publish date:

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene for this week's show:

Paying it forward, and giving of yourself with no expectations of receiving anything in return is real power. Being grateful for your blessings, and being a blessing to someone else is powerful."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Nap's Corner
Football

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 17: What is Real Power?

West Virginia Basketball Team
Basketball

Ticket Information for the Final Three Home Games

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins looks on before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

Andy Katz Final February Bracket Prediction: Where is WVU?

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks with West Virginia Mountaineers forward Derek Culver (1) after he checked out of the game late in the second half against the Austin Peay Governors at WVU Coliseum
Basketball

Culver's Rebounding Makes a Difference for Mountaineers

ESPN's Seth Greenberg, left, and Jay Bilas try to explain a flagrant foul situation to fans during the GameDay segment before the Kentucky-Kansas Saturday, January 26, 2019. Espn Gameday At Rupp January 26 2019
Basketball

Jay Bilas Believes WVU will be a "Handful" Come Tournament Time

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Tykee Smith (23) celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

PFF Ranks Tykee Smith as Top 5 Returning DB

West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) recorded his 11th double double of the season with 18 points and 14 rebounds in the Mountaineers 74-66 win on Tuesday night.
Basketball

Sherman and Culver Carry Mountaineers Past TCU

Culver
Basketball

WATCH: Derek Culver Postgame Press Conference | TCU