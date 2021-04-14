Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 23: Stop Worrying About Status

A new episode of Napoleon's Corner has been released!
Author:
Publish date:

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

"I'm so grateful to God for blessing me with the ability to play football. God became my status. Stop worrying about status, and start treating people with respect, and do the right thing by others."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Nap's Corner
Football

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 23: Stop Worrying About Status

WVU Basketball
Basketball

JUST IN: Charleston, WV to Host TBT Regional

FB Recruiting
Recruiting

2022 DL Tomiwa Durojaiye Intrigued by WVU's Traditions, Development of Players

Screen Shot 2021-04-14 at 9.33.10 AM
Basketball

WVU in Pursuit of Former Alabama Signee

USATSI_15891676_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Jevon Carter's Stats in the Win Over Heat

Taijh Alston
Football

WVU Lands in the ESPN FPI Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Screen Shot 2021-04-13 at 12.52.03 PM
Football

CO-OC Chad Scott's Evaluation of Each Running Back on the WVU Roster

USATSI_15337775_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Jevon Carter's Stats in Win Over Rockets