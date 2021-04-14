Napoleon's Corner Ep. 23: Stop Worrying About Status

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

"I'm so grateful to God for blessing me with the ability to play football. God became my status. Stop worrying about status, and start treating people with respect, and do the right thing by others."

