Neal Brown Addresses South Carolina Rumors: "I'm Not a Candidate There"

Over the last week, there have been rumors floating around that West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was a potential candidate for the head coaching vacancy at South Carolina. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg recently told WFNZ Radio in Charlotte, North Carolina that Brown was one of many names that had popped up for that job.

Tuesday afternoon, Brown was asked if there was any truth to the rumors and he quickly brought an end to that discussion.

"I'm not a candidate there. I really don't go about addressing every rumor and everything that's out there because I think you'll spin yourself in a web because I don't think there's any way you can keep up. But pretty simple - I'm not a candidate there."

