Neal Brown Analyzes the Quarterbacks Following Week 1 of Fall Camp

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia quarterback competition remains open throughout the first week of fall camp. The staff is not committed to naming a starting quarterback in the early in going.

The quarterback battle consists of redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene, redshirt freshman Will “Goose” Crowder, freshman Nicco Marchiol and Georgia transfer JT Daniels.

Head coach Neal Brown provided an update on the signal callers after a week of practice.

“We did some situations today (Saturday),” said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. “I thought Nicco threw the ball his best through the five practices. He’s growing. The game is starting to slow down (for him). He has a better understanding of some defensive structure and is more comfortable in the plays than he was in the spring, which is to be expected.

"Goose [Crowder] has been solid. He definitely has some growth. JT [Daniels] has more experience than all of them. Garrett Greene had a great two-minute drive today to finish practice."

JT Daniels is expected to be the starting quarterback heading into the season opener versus the Pitt Panthers and is beginning to find his footing in Morgantown.

"He's mature, he's older. I would say weathered and I mean that. He's been through some real highs, and he's been through some real lows,” said Brown. “His approach is that of a veteran. He's really intelligent. What I've really been encouraged by, and this is something that we've kind of challenged him with early and he's really answered, is he's been great in the meeting room."

According to Brown, Daniels is passing his knowledge onto the eager freshman Nicco Marchiol.

"He and Nicco, they've gotten really close which I think has been a huge positive for Nicco," said Brown. "He's knowledgeable. He understands defenses. He understands what we're trying to do within the system."

