2022 Season Quarterbacks Preview + Depth Chart Projection

Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws the ball during the second half of a NCAA college football game between Missouri and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Georgia won 43-6. Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

JT Daniels (6'2" 226-pounds)

Class: Junior

Hometown: Irvine, California

Career Stats: 389-610 / 63.8% / 4840 yds / 32 TD / 16 INT

I think it’s safe to say JT Daniels is going to be the starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Neal Brown stated earlier in the year he was only going to bring in a QB if he felt he needed to as they progressed through spring practice, providing his returning quarterbacks a chance to win the job. But it didn’t take long before a date was set for Daniels to schedule a visit. The decision was a no-brainer to bring in the talent and experience Daniels brings to the table coupled with the previous relationship he had with newly hired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell at USC.

As a true freshman, he threw for 2,672 yards and 14 touchdowns, completing 59.5% of his passes in 11 games with the Trojans before Harrell took over as offensive coordinator his sophomore season.

Daniels tossed for 215 yards and a touchdown in the 2019 season opener versus Fresno State before suffering a season-ending in the second quarter. Yes, you read that correctly. 215 passing yards in the first half.

Daniels transferred to Georgia in 2020 and grabbed the reigns of the offense in the backend of the season, finishing the regular season 3-0 and a win over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

Last Season, Daniels had the to-be 2022 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs off to a 5-0 start before missing games due to an injured latissimus dorsi and Stetson Bennet IV took over the starting duties, and despite returning to full health weeks later, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart did not want to lose momentum with Bennet and kept Daniels on the sidelines.

West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene drops back to pass in spring drills. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia

Garrett Greene (5'11" 200-pounds)

Class: Sophomore

Hometown: Tallahassee, Florida

Career Stats: 19-30 / 63.3% / 171 yds

Garrett Greene was the presumed number one going into the spring practice period. He was the only quarterback returning with any game experience, albeit very limited. However, you also have to keep in mind Greene was not brought up like today’s high school quarterback where seven versus seven camps on campuses and sports complexes nationwide have taken centerstage over the summer, becoming the “AAU” of high school football. Instead, he played baseball during his summers thus putting him behind the proverbial eight ball. He has taken steps forward though. Most noticeably, keeping his eyes downfield whereas in the past, he looked to run first. However, he still has a tendency to run outside the pocket instead of moving up or with the pocket. His accuracy is also getting better and there is no doubt he is a natural leader. He, and fans alike, will have to be patient but learning under Daniels may do wonders for his future.

West Virginia quarterback Will Crowder letting a pass rip in spring drills. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia

Will "Goose" Crowder (6'2", 220-pounds)

Class: redshirt freshman

Hometown: Gardendal, Alabama

Career Stats 1-2 / 50% / 20 yds

Crowder may have the highest football IQ in the room but still lacks the strength to play at this level. He needs to get a little stronger, but you can see the natural talent is there and it was evident with the nice touch pass down the seam to Sam James for a touchdown in the spring game. He truly is a contender for the future.

West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol scrambles during a scrimmage in spring. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia

Nicco Marchiol (6'1" 208-pounds)

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Chandler, Arizona

Nicco Marchiol, the highly anticipated freshman who was the 2021 Arizona Gatorade player of the year, was as good as advertised in the spring game. Granted, he made mistakes and still looked like a high school senior getting thrown into the fire per se, but he played with confidence once the ball was snapped and was decisive. He’s going to be fun to watch develop under Graham Harrell’s offense.

