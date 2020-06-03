MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Neal Brown Attends Peaceful Protest in Morgantown Alongside Players

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday, several gathered in downtown Morgantown to join together in a peaceful protest as part of the Black Lives Matter movement and to honor the life of George Floyd, who was murdered by a now fired Minneapolis police officer.

The protest was successful and remained peaceful throughout its entirety. West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown joined several of his players at the protest, showing once again that coach Brown is all about having his guys' backs and standing up for what is right.

Others who were in attendance include Dante Stills, Jeff Pooler and from the basketball side Oscar Tshiebwe, Gabe Osabuohien, Larry Harrison, and former Mountaineer John Flowers, per Joe Brocato of MetroNews.

Neal Brown has been very adamant about fighting for equality and earlier this week, he released a statement on the recent death of George Floyd and offered folks a tidbit of advice to "Be A Light."

West Virginia fans have to love the fact that Neal Brown is supportive of his players and is not hesitant on showing his support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Change is needed in our country and racism must come to an end. 

What do you think needs to change in this country to put an end to racism? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: WVU DL Quay Mays Sets New Max on Bench Press

Newcomer Quay Mays continues putting in the work this offseason

Schuyler Callihan

WVU in a Good Place After Hosting 2021 WR on Virtual Visit

Despite not making the top six for receiver Skyler Bell, the Mountaineers are in a good position

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: West Virginia In the Mix for Top In-State CB Isaiah Johnson

The Mountaineers are officially in the hunt for one of the nation's best players

Schuyler Callihan

Multiple WVU Basketball Players to Take Part in Peaceful Protest in Morgantown

The Mountaineer basketball team is coming together during rough times

Schuyler Callihan

2022 WR Dakota Twitty Thrilled About West Virginia Offer

The West Virginia Mountaineers have sent out another scholarship offer

Schuyler Callihan

2022 CB James Monds Talks WVU Offer, Thoughts on the Big 12

The West Virginia Mountaineers send out another scholarship offer

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers Making Their Mark in Ohio on Recruiting Trail

West Virginia is hitting the state of Ohio hard in this recruiting cycle

Schuyler Callihan

by

hokieHater

Butler Officially Joins Best Virginia

Former Mountaineer forward Da'Sean Butler has committed to Best Virginia

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Offers 2022 RB Kanye Udoh

The West Virginia Mountaineers have sent out another scholarship offer

Schuyler Callihan

2021 CB Daylan Carnell Set to Make Decision

The Mountaineers could be adding to the 2021 class later today

Schuyler Callihan