Neal Brown Attends Peaceful Protest in Morgantown Alongside Players

Tuesday, several gathered in downtown Morgantown to join together in a peaceful protest as part of the Black Lives Matter movement and to honor the life of George Floyd, who was murdered by a now fired Minneapolis police officer.

The protest was successful and remained peaceful throughout its entirety. West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown joined several of his players at the protest, showing once again that coach Brown is all about having his guys' backs and standing up for what is right.

Others who were in attendance include Dante Stills, Jeff Pooler and from the basketball side Oscar Tshiebwe, Gabe Osabuohien, Larry Harrison, and former Mountaineer John Flowers, per Joe Brocato of MetroNews.

Neal Brown has been very adamant about fighting for equality and earlier this week, he released a statement on the recent death of George Floyd and offered folks a tidbit of advice to "Be A Light."

West Virginia fans have to love the fact that Neal Brown is supportive of his players and is not hesitant on showing his support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Change is needed in our country and racism must come to an end.

What do you think needs to change in this country to put an end to racism? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

