Neal Brown Details the Improvements Needed Offensively

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown broke down areas that needed improvement if the Mountaineers are going to continue to climb the Big 12 Conference standings

West Virginia had the top defense in the Big 12 Conference in total yards and ranked first nationally in pass defense. Head coach Neal Brown reiterated those statistics in his opening statement of Big 12 Media Days and added they needed to maintain that same level this season. However, more attention is on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, where the Mountaineers have been average, at best, the last two years.

“If you look offensively, we’ve been young,” said Brown. “We’ve played a lot of freshmen and second-year players the last two years. Now, we have veterans that have experience and game experience, and I think we’re looking at a more productive year.”

There was growth from year one to year two under Brown, with the biggest margin coming in the running game, nearly doubling their total rushing yards per game and Leddie Brown becoming the first 1,000-yard rusher in Leddie Brown since Justin Crawford (1,082) in 2017. But, while they continue to improve upon the rushing attack, the next step is the passing game.

Jul 14, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown speaks to the media during Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

“Here’s what we got to do offensively. We’ve got to be better on third down, and we got to be more explosive,” said Brown. “Our receivers and our quarterbacks played well at times last year – we’ve got to be more consistent at those positions, and I believe they will.” In addition to an interview he did on ESPNU, “We missed too many shots down the field. We had people open a lot of times and didn’t connect – we had some drops that were a factor in that.”

Naturally, that burden falls on the shoulders of quarterback Jarret Doege. Neal Brown claims Doege was the most improved player during the spring practice period and highlighted pocket awareness and pocket movement and accuracy on the deep ball were two areas they have focused on this offseason. Also, noting receivers Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sean Ryan, Sam James, and Winston Wright Jr. are ready to step up this season.

The biggest difference will undoubtedly be along the offensive line. "For the first time since I’ve been at West Virginia, we have experience up front," said Neal Brown before rattling off the experience he returns along the o-line with starters Brandon Yates, James Gmiter, John Hughes, along with Jordan Wright, who made a big jump at right guard this offseason and brought in Virginia Tech transfer Doug Nester, a two-year starter. Taking over at center is Zach Frazier. The sophomore made nine starts as a true freshman.

Neal Brown said in the opener, “I really like our team,” and with the confidence in which he spoke on the improvements, it's starting to become clear why he believes this year has the potential to be special.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly