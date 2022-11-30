Skip to main content

What is Neal Brown's Job Status Following AD Hire?

It appears a decision has already been made.

Wednesday morning, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated broke the news that West Virginia is set to hire North Texas AD Wren Baker as its next athletic director.

In that report, Dellenger provided a nugget on the status of head football coach Neal Brown.

"Though many expected a potential change at the head coaching position at West Virginia, Neal Brown is believed to be safe and will remain the coach in 2023 barring an unforeseen snag."

Through his first four years on the job, Neal Brown has a 22-25 record which includes three losing seasons. Former AD Shane Lyons vouched for Brown earlier this week in a radio interview with Hoppy Kercheval of Metro News.

"I think he checks every box that we're looking for in a head coach. Unfortunately, the big box is he needs to win more football games, and I believe that's coming in the future. But you know, right now he's sitting right near 500 record a little bit below 500. But she's looking at it to say, can we build off of this? And I think the answer is yes, it can be built off of it's a process. It's not going to happen instantaneously. Especially some of the the players that he inherited and so on. It's gonna take a lot longer than what people look at three or four years."

