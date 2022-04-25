Neal Brown Gives Final Spring Evaluation of Quarterbacks

The score of 17-15 may not sound like much, but the WVU offense beat to a different drum over the weekend in the new system of Graham Harrell. Specifically the passing game was much improved which featured three quarterbacks who have played very little college ball.

Despite none of the three quarterbacks making a huge impression on the coaching staff prior to Saturday, they each showed some good things which gives the staff confidence in the overall health of the quarterback room.

Will "Goose" Crowder got off to a torrid start completing five of his first six passes, including a couple of deep balls and a touchdown pass to Sam James. Garrett Greene, the veteran of the group, had a few mistakes early on but got better as the day went. He connected on back-to-back deep balls with Bryce Ford-Wheaton to open the second half, the second going for six. The true freshman, Marchiol, had some good and some bad, but you could see why the staff is extremely high on him.

Following the game, head coach Neal Brown provided some analysis on how each did on the day.

"I thought Goose Crowder, I thought that was the best day he's had all spring, which is encouraging. He made some nice throws down the field. He got off to a good start which was also good to see. I thought Garrett [Greene] had the bad interception where he didn't do a good job with the safety there. But he made some plays with his feet and I thought he showed some accuracy on some intermediate throws, something that he needed to improve on. I thought Nicco [Marchiol] had some flash plays. I've said this and I'm not sticking up for him or anything, but he's got really good ability. But he's a high school senior. You know what I mean? Like, he's going to be a lot better in fall camp. We've got to continue to work and continue to teach him the offense and teach him defense. Like, the summer player practices are going to be critical for him because he will get reps against fast people. The more reps he gets, the better he's going to be. But I thought he showed some real signs running the football."

