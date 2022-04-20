Skip to main content

Neal Brown Gives Latest Update on Safety Saint McLeod's Recovery

The talented Mountaineer safety is making progress.

Back in early March, WVU sophomore safety Saint McLeod was a victim of a Morgantown stabbing which resulted in multiple wounds on the back and the stomach, requiring surgery.

According to the police report, McLeod was involved in a verbal argument prior to the incident.

'At about 1:17 a.m. Saturday, police were alerted to the altercation, which began as a "verbal disagreement" inside The Bank before moving outside onto the sidewalk. The incident was reported by the person who took McLeod, 20, to Ruby Memorial Hospital.'

McLeod has spent much of the last month plus focusing on recovering and gaining his strength back. He has yet to participate in spring practice and was ruled out of spring ball shortly after the situation occurred. On Tuesday, WVU head coach Neal Brown provided a small, but promising update on McLeod's status.

"Yeah, I talked to him yesterday and he's feeling better. As far as when he can workout and everything, he told me he ran so wounds are healing and seems to be improving."

Last season as a true freshman, McLeod played in eight games and registered 21 tackles along with two forced fumbles. If he gets back to 100% in time for fall camp, he will likely start at spear.

