Neal Brown Names Starting QB for Oklahoma State Game

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown told the media Tuesday afternoon that sophomore Garrett Greene will start at quarterback this Saturday against Oklahoma State.

"Garrett [Greene] is going to start. I think there was some good things he did and there are some stuff he's got to get better. Interceptions, you don't want to turn the ball over, right? But as a quarterback, you're going to have that some. He's got to be better with his eyes. And I think the biggest improvement from last week to this week is he's got to take the layups. He's always looking for the big play and you got to take the easy ones."

Greene notched his first career start last week against Kansas State and finished the day 15/27 for 204 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He won the job thanks to his performance in relief of JT Daniels the week before leading the Mountaineers to a win over Oklahoma.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.