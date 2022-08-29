Skip to main content

BREAKING: Neal Brown Names Starting QB for Season Opener vs Pitt

The quarterback battle has officially come to an end.

On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown officially named JT Daniels the starting quarterback for the team's season-opener against Pitt on September 1st at Acrisure Stadium.

Daniels transferred into the program in mid-April after having spent time at USC and Georgia. He beat out the likes of Garrett Greene, Will Crowder, and true freshman Nicco Marchiol for the starting job. Many expected Daniels to be named QB1, but Brown wanted him to "earn" the job and give the other three quarterbacks a chance to compete. 

Earlier this month, Brown talked about this being an opportunity for Daniels to "remind people" of what he's capable of in an interview with College Sports on Sirius XM radio.

"He never lost a job. He has been injured. If you look at his career path, it's really remarkable. He's had to deal with pressure since he was a freshman at Mater Dei, you know? One of the top high school programs in the entire country. He starts as a freshman, which has only been done a handful of times. He graduates school not a semester early, an entire year early. He starts at USC as a high school senior, essentially one of only two true freshman quarterbacks that have started at USC. He does that and I'm talking about a game opener. Has success. Wins the job. Graham's first year, tears his ACL, so injury. Transfers to Georgia still recovering. Gets the job once he's fully healthy, goes and wins the Peach Bowl. Comes from behind in a last two-minute drive to win the Peach Bowl versus Cincinnati. Comes back, wins the job, plays really really well. South Carolina home, Vanderbilt home, gets injured. For him, this is a great opportunity to remind people. Like, I don't think this is a redemption story. He's gonna have an opportunity to win the job, an opportunity to potentially be the starter and it's about reminding people and when he's played, he's played a really high level. And so this is an opportunity for him to remind people that not only is he a high level quarterback but he's an NFL prospect."

In his four-year collegiate career, Daniels has completed 389/610 passes (63.8%) and has thrown for 4,840 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

