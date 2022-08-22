Neal Brown Not Ready to Name Starting QB

West Virginia and Pitt will reignite the Backyard Brawl in just ten days and as of today, the Mountaineers are still without a starting quarterback. Well, at least publicly that is.

Georgia transfer JT Daniels is expected to be awarded the job, but the official announcement won't be made until next week, likely during the first airing of The Neal Brown Show on August 30th.

"I'm not really going to announce anything today. I'm not trying to be coy about it. I'll announce the starter before the game. There's not been a final decision," Brown said to reporters on Monday afternoon. "I feel good about our present and future."

Although this may seem concerning to some fans, everyone within the building knows the situation and has known the situation since the moment Daniels transferred into the program. Brown said back in the spring that he wanted to give the three young guys a chance to separate themselves and if that didn't happen, he would go out and look for a veteran quarterback to help bridge the gap.

Daniels is in a much better situation compared to most transfer quarterbacks because of the familiarity he has with Graham Harrell's system. It's only a matter of time before he is named the starting quarterback.

WVU's week one opponent, Pitt, has yet to name a starting quarterback also. Nick Patti and USC transfer Kedon Slovis are competing for that job.

