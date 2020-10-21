Neal Brown Previews Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers travel to Lubbock, TX to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders this Saturday with kickoff slated for 5:30 and broadcasting on ESPN2.

West Virginia is coming off a 38-17 win over the Kansas Jayhawks while Texas Tech was idle last weekend.

The Mountaineers were bullied last season by the Red Raiders in Morgantown. Texas Tech jumped out to a 28-3 first quarter lead and held on to win 38-17.

“They beat us handily coming off a bye week last year,” said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown.

Frank Janksy - WVU Football

Texas Tech is in its second year under the direction of Matt Wells after spending nine seasons at Utah State, six of them the head coach. The Red Raiders opened the season with a 35-33 win over Houston Baptist but have dropped their first three conference games and sit at 1-3 on the year.

“They’ve played a very difficult schedule,” said Brown. “I think their record doesn’t tell the story necessarily. They got beat by a very talented Texas team where they lead by 15 in the fourth quarter. Played Kansas State on the road, who’s tied for first in our league, had an opportunity to win that game in the fourth quarter. Then, played at Iowa State, who also is tied for first place in our league, and it’s one of the toughest places to play on the Big 12.”

Both Iowa State and Kansas State beat the Big 12 Conference favorite, Oklahoma.

Last week, Texas Tech made a change at quarterback, announcing Utah State transfer Henry Colombi as the starter. As a team, they average 310 yards a game through the air.

“They’ll be the fastest tempo team we’ll play all year,” said Brown. “A Dual-threat quarterback making his first start. He’s played a bunch of games, 15-16 games in his career.

“I think they have one of the top o-lines in the Big 12. Very good interior-wise. They really controlled the line of scrimmage versus us last year.”

The Red Raiders have five receivers with over a hundred yards on the season with wideouts Erik Ezukanma (21 rec, 295 yds, 3 TD) and TJ Vasher (14 rec, 163 yds, 2 TD) along with slot receiver KeSean Carter (21 rec, 214 yds, 4 TD) leading the way.

“Talented and tall at wideout, look like a basketball team, they’re 6-3, 6-5, can go up and get the ball, both those guys on the outside have made a bunch of plays, and their slots had a field day versus us last year,” said Brown.

SaRodorick Thompson leads the Texas Tech rushing attack and he complements the passing game combining for 88.3 yards per game.

“I think he is a very underrated back. I think he’ll be an NFL player. He’s a guy that can run inside, run outside, catch the ball out of the backfield – very good. Reminds me of a lot of the guys that have been at Tech that played running back because if you look at it, a lot of running backs through the years that played at Texas Tech that are in the NFL, and he reminds me of a lot of those guys.”

A familiar name on the Texas Tech coaching staff, Keith Patterson, serves as the defensive coordinator. Patterson served as co-defensive coordinator at West Virginia in 2012 before taking over full time in 2013.

This season, the Red Raiders are last in the Big 12 Conference in total yards allowed at 499.0 yards per game.

“Three down front - a lot of different looks in the secondary. The D-line is very strong. That’s what really sticks out to you, and that was in my notes from last year - I thought they really pushed us around, also noting Texas Tech has “a lot of talent at linebacker.”

Middle linebacker leads the team in tackles with 33, and SAM linebacker Riko Jeffers is third with 25. They also have two talented safeties Thomas Leggett and Eric Monroe, that fly around the field.

Special teams is an area that Neal Brown has not been pleased with and going on the road and can and might be the X-factor. Brown likes what he sees from the Red Raider Special teams units.

“I think they have one of the best special teams coordinators in the country, coach (Mark) Tommerdahl is very well respected," he said. "They’re talented at specialist, punter, and kicker, both returning all-league guys. Then, kickoff returner (KeSean) Carter, he’s been out, but if he plays, he’s very, very good, and I’m sure after watching our kickoff team last week, he’s pretty fired up. And they’re very good in their block game. They’re going to be aggressive. They are going to come after our punts and our field goals, so we got to do a good job in protection. That will be an emphasis for us.”

The Mountaineers are 6-3 all-time versus the Red Raiders and was riding a five-game winning streak against Texas Tech until dropping the contest last season.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly