Neal Brown Previews the Army Black Knights

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-4) are heading to their first bowl game since 2018 to take on a 9-2 Army Black Knight program that is looking to prove they belong after being snubbed by bowl commissioners around the country before getting an opportunity to play the Mountaineer in the Liberty Bowl.

“Our players and our staff are really excited about finishing 2020 in Memphis at the Liberty Bowl versus Army,” said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. “A lot of respect for coach Monken and his staff, and this is going to be a really tough opponent, especially on short notice.”

Using the triple option, the Black Knights are fourth in college football in rushing yards per game at 281.3.

“One of the top rushing attacks in the entire country, and they’ve been there for a long time. Tough to defend. A lot of motions, formation varieties. Do a really good job of mixing up those looks and finding plays each week that are effective.”

Army has used two quarterbacks on the season out of need, but Neal Brown expects to see Christian Anderson and Tyhier Tyler in the Liberty Bowl.

Anderson started the first four games of the season before an undisclosed injury kept him off the field for nearly a month before returning to action against in a win over Tulane until a foot injury sustained in practice returned him to the sideline until the season finale against Air Force.

Tyler stepped in for an injured Anderson averaging 4.4 yards per carry but left in the second quarter of the season finale due to an injury. Anderson stepped in to lead the Black Knights to a 10-7 win over Air Force to capture the Commander-in-Chief Trophy.

The Black Knights pound the middle of the defense with Jakobi Buchanan and Tyrell Robinson takes the edge tallying 7.1 yards per carry.

“Multiple fullbacks. They’re all big physical guys; downhill and do a great job, especially on short-yardage, and they got speed on the perimeter,” said Brown.

Senior Mike Johnson, a Pro Football Focus All-American honoree, anchors the offensive line that propels the running game to 4.7 yards per attempt.

“Physical and athletic up front, and I don’t think that gets talked about enough is people talk about Army being undersized is I don’t see that at all when I turn it on film,” said Brown. “All guys that are long, really come off the ball extremely physical. I know one of those guys up front has already been selected for a post-season all-star game, so I don’t see any disadvantages upfront for them.”

The Army defense ranks second in NCAA in total defense allowing just 271.1 yards per game led by Pro Football Focus Third-Team All-American linebacker Jon Rhattigan, who leads the team in tackles with 78.

“Defensively, they’re a three-down front. Statistically, at the top in the country in almost every defensive category. They’re defensive coordinator there, Nate Woody; we’ve played against each other several times. He was at Georgia Tech in 2018. Before that, he was at App State with (Scott) Satterfield.

“I think the nose guard (Nolan Cockrill) is extremely active. He’s disruptive; we’re going to have to have a really solid plan for him.

“I think the two linebackers Raddingon and Smith, really get downhill, and they’re physical. They do a really good job versus the run all year. And then, the cornerback Moore, who I know about. Hoover High School kid. Saw him in high school several times. Makes a lot of plays. He seems to be always around the ball, and really impressed by how he is playing.

“Really good outfit, they’re 9-2. And so, when you turn on their film, they’re what you expect to see, a disciplined group that plays extremely hard and they play nasty football, and I mean that in a complimentary way. They play through the whistle. They get guys on the ground. They get to the football, defensively, with an attitude. They play nasty and, again, I mean that in a positive manner.”

Army leads the country in blocked punts (3) and blocked field goals with seven.

Punter Zach Harding averages 42.8 yards per punt with a team net average of 38.8, while Landon Saylers and Quinn Maretzki have combined 7-9 on field goal attempts.

“Special teams-wise, very good overall, you can tell coach Monken’s hands are very involved. Their punter, Hardy 43-yard average; he’s very good. Long kid – ball really explodes off his foot. Use two kickers; I think both of them have effective, eight of ten on field goals for the year.”

Tyrell Robinson returns punts and kickoffs for the Black Knights averaging 7.7 yards per punt return and 20.7 yards on kickoff returns.

“Robinson, their punt returner and kickoff returner, is dangerous; he’s done a great job,” said Brown.

The game presents many challenges for a Mountaineer football program still rebuilding after graduating most of their production from 2018 and facing the daunting task of playing the dreaded triple option. Then, add that America gets behind the academies, especially now when a 9-2 Army team was left off the initial bowl slate, but the Mountaineers are welcoming the challenge.

“We’ve embraced this game,” said Neal Brown. “I felt for those coaches and players at Army when they didn’t initially make a bowl game. I don’t understand what went into that; that should have never been the case. But when Tennessee had their COVID issues, we were asked, and we didn’t blink an eye. We welcome the opportunity to play them. I think it brings extra exposure to this game. I think it’s a great fit; Army playing in the Liberty Bowl.”

West Virginia and Army will kickoff December 31 at 4:00 pm EST on ESPN. The Mountaineers are 1-2 all-time versus the Black Knights, with West Virginia winning the last meeting 7-3 in 1961.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly