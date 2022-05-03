Skip to main content

Newly Acquired Big 12 Conference Members are Nearing a Settlement

Three AAC schools obtained by the Big 12 Conference are approaching a settlement

The Big 12 Conference expansion teams, University of Houston, University of Central Florida, and the University of Cincinatti filed for an extension to exit the American Athletic Conference on Tuesday as the two sides reach a settlement on the exit fee ranging anywhere from $17 million -$20 million, allowing them to join the Big 12 July 1, 2023, instead of 2024 according to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network on Tuesday. AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco sought a $35 million early-exit fee.

Sources also told McMurphy that they are "fully confident" the three schools will be finalizing the deal later this month. 

The fourth incoming member, Bringham Young University, is set to join the conference on the scheduled date, July 1, 2023. 

The two schools who kickoff the newest conference realignment, Oklahoma, and Texas, are still expected to remain in the conference till end of the 2024-25 academic year, and Big 12 officials are contemplating the divisions when the four new schools arrive for the final two years of OU's and UT's remaining contract with the Big 12. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Jan 12, 2016; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jaysean Paige (5) dunks the ball at the end of regulation to beat the Kansas Jayhawks at the WVU Coliseum.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Jaysean Paige Returns to Best Virginia

By Christopher Hall1 hour ago
Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs with the ball after a catch against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half during the 2021 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Football

Biletnikoff Winner and Pitt Receiver Jordan Addison Enters the Transfer Portal

By Christopher Hall2 hours ago
USATSI_17197860_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

OFFICIAL: QB JT Daniels Signs with West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler Callihan7 hours ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17834514_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Gabe Osabuohien Signs Agent, Enters 2022 NBA Draft

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
USATSI_13948988_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Akok Akok Commits to Georgetown

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State (Baseball)
Baseball

West Virginia Adds Midweek Game with UC

By Christopher Hall23 hours ago
USATSI_13694506_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

BREAKING: West Virginia Lands Georgia Tech DL Transfer

By Schuyler CallihanMay 2, 2022