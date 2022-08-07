Noel Devine's Daughter Makes College Commitment

Saturday afternoon, former West Virginia running back Noel Devine announced on Facebook that his daughter, Desirae, has committed to play softball at Wofford.

Devine's oldest son, Andre, recently received a scholarship offer from West Virginia after participating at a one-day camp there in late July. WVU is the only Power Five school to extend an offer to the class of 2024 running back but he does hold offers from Alabama A&M, Bethune-Cookman, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, South Florida, and UT-Martin.

