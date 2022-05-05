Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Signs NDSU Transfer Jasir Cox

West Virginia adds to the linebacker room

On Thursday, West Virginia University Mountaineers football head coach Neal Brown announced the signing of North Dakota State transfer Jasir Cox. 

The 6'1" 209-lb linebacker is a three-time NCAA FCS national champion (2018, '19, '21), accumulating 124 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks for his career, with the bulk of the production coming in the last two season. Last year, Cox was third on the team in tackles with 58, with three TFLs and 1.5 sacks, earning All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Second Team.

Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; Montana State Bobcats wide receiver Willie Patterson (11) is tackled by North Dakota State Bison linebacker Jasir Cox (3) and safety Dawson Weber (2) during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium.

Cox joins the WVU linebacker room with starting middle linebacker Lee Kpogba, WILL linebackers, Exree Loe and Lance Dixon, and BANDITS Lanell Carr and Jared Bartlett.

