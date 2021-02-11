OFFICIAL: WVU Announces 2021 Football Schedule

It's finally here!

Thursday afternoon, West Virginia University unveiled the 2021 football schedule which includes matchups with regional rivals Maryland and Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers will open up Big 12 Conference play on the road in Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners with the Big 12 home opener against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. West Virginia's bye week will be sandwiched between a pair of road games at Baylor and TCU but will be followed up with a pair of home games against Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons made a statement in a press release from the university's athletic department:

“The release of the 2021 football schedule is, hopefully, the first step to getting things back to a normal athletic season,” Lyons said. “I know our players, coaches and fans want that and now we can start working toward that goal. We will have six home games and a road trip to Maryland that will be easily accessible for our fan base, and I believe there will be plenty of excitement surrounding our team as we head into the season.”

FULL SCHEDULE BELOW

9/4 at Maryland

9/11 Long Island

9/18 Virginia Tech

9/25 at Oklahoma

10/2 Texas Tech

10/9 at Baylor

10/16 BYE

10/23 at TCU

10/30 Iowa State

11/6 Oklahoma State

11/13 at Kansas State

11/20 Texas

11/27 at Kansas

The times and television schedule will be announced at a later date, and all dates are subject to change. Information on special dates including homecoming, Mountaineer Week, and the WVU Sports Hall of Fame induction will be announced at a later time.

Season ticket deposits are now available for the 2021 campaign for just $99 at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU GAME. Deposits are for new season ticket orders only. Previous season ticket holders will receive information about the season ticket renewal process later this spring.

