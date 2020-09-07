OFFICIAL: WVU Releases Week One Depth Chart
Schuyler Callihan
This Saturday, West Virginia will kickoff the 2nd season of the Neal Brown era as they play host to Eastern Kentucky. Monday evening, the Mountaineers released their two-deep depth chart for the 2020 season opener.
OFFENSE
QB: Jarret Doege, Austin Kendall
RB: Leddie Brown, Alec Sinkfield
WR (Z): Sam James, Sam Brown OR Ali Jennings
WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sean Ryan
WR (H): Winston Wright Jr., Reese Smith
SLOT: T.J. Simmons, Isaiah Esdale
TE: T.J. Banks OR Mike O'Laughlin
LT: Junior Uzebu, Brandon Yates
LG: James Gmiter, Blaine Scott
C: Chase Behrndt, Zach Frazier
RG: Mike Brown, Parker Moorer
RT: John Hughes, Briason Mays
DEFENSE
DT: Dante Stills, Akheem Mesidor
NT: Darius Stills, Quay Mays OR Jordan Jefferson
DE: Jeffery Pooler Jr., Jalen Thornton
BANDIT: Jared Bartlett OR VanDarius Cowan
WILL: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Exree Loe
MIKE: Dylan Tonkery, Tony Fields II
SPEAR: Tykee Smith, Jairo Faverus
LCB: Dreshun Miller, Jackie Matthews
FS: Alonzo Addae, Jake Long OR Tae Mayo
CAT: Sean Mahone, Noah Guzman
RCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Daryl Porter Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Evan Staley, Casey Legg
P: Tyler Sumpter, Kolton McGhee
H: Graeson Malashevich
KO: Casey Legg, Evan Staley
KOR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam James
PR: Alec Sinkfield, Graeson Malashevich
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.