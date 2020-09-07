SI.com
OFFICIAL: WVU Releases Week One Depth Chart

Schuyler Callihan

This Saturday, West Virginia will kickoff the 2nd season of the Neal Brown era as they play host to Eastern Kentucky. Monday evening, the Mountaineers released their two-deep depth chart for the 2020 season opener.

Darius Stills (2)
Photo by Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

OFFENSE

QB: Jarret Doege, Austin Kendall

RB: Leddie Brown, Alec Sinkfield

WR (Z): Sam James, Sam Brown OR Ali Jennings

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sean Ryan

WR (H): Winston Wright Jr., Reese Smith

SLOT: T.J. Simmons, Isaiah Esdale

TE: T.J. Banks OR Mike O'Laughlin

LT: Junior Uzebu, Brandon Yates

LG: James Gmiter, Blaine Scott

C: Chase Behrndt, Zach Frazier

RG: Mike Brown, Parker Moorer

RT: John Hughes, Briason Mays

DEFENSE

DT: Dante Stills, Akheem Mesidor

NT: Darius Stills, Quay Mays OR Jordan Jefferson

DE: Jeffery Pooler Jr., Jalen Thornton

BANDIT: Jared Bartlett OR VanDarius Cowan

WILL: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Exree Loe

MIKE: Dylan Tonkery, Tony Fields II

SPEAR: Tykee Smith, Jairo Faverus

LCB: Dreshun Miller, Jackie Matthews

FS: Alonzo Addae, Jake Long OR Tae Mayo

CAT: Sean Mahone, Noah Guzman

RCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Daryl Porter Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Evan Staley, Casey Legg

P: Tyler Sumpter, Kolton McGhee

H: Graeson Malashevich

KO: Casey Legg, Evan Staley

KOR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam James

PR: Alec Sinkfield, Graeson Malashevich

