Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma Names New Head Football Coach

    The Sooners have a new leader in Norman.
    Author:

    Just one week after Oklahoma received word the head football coach Lincoln Riley was bolting for USC, they found their next coach. Sunday evening, the school announced that Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables would become the 22nd head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners.

    Venables spent time with Oklahoma from 2004-11 and served as the defensive coordinator/linebackers coach while holding the assistant head coach label. Interestingly enough, the reason Venables left Oklahoma was because West Virginia hung 70 points on Clemson in the 2012 Discover Orange Bowl which led to Kevin Steele's firing. Venables helped turn the Tigers defense around alongside Dabo Swinney and won two national titles.

    Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners will pay a visit to Mountaineer Field next season on November 12th.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Read More

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_11593098_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Oklahoma Names New Head Football Coach

    10 seconds ago
    zoom_1
    Football

    WATCH: Neal Brown Discusses Bowl Matchup vs Minnesota

    3 hours ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Ky Thomas (8) evades a tackle by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Devon Matthews (1) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
    Football

    A Quick Look at the Minnesota Golden Gophers

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17096425_168388579_lowres (2)
    Football

    Odds for West Virginia's Bowl Game vs Minnesota

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17060711_168388579_lowres
    Football

    BREAKING: West Virginia's Bowl Destination, Opponent Announced

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17198930_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Final Bowl Projections for West Virginia

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17096329_168388579_lowres
    Football

    ESPN's Final Bowl Projections for West Virginia

    12 hours ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots a three-pointer during the first half against the Radford Highlanders at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    West Virginia Handles Highlanders for Seventh Win of the Season

    Dec 4, 2021