MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

One Interesting Fact About Patrick Mahomes and West Virginia

John Pentol

Yesterday, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20 to win Super Bowl LIV. Chiefs quarterback and former Texas Tech Red Raider, Patrick Mahomes, won the Super Bowl MVP with a great performance to help his team overcome a 20-10 fourth quarter deficit. Mahomes won the NFL's MVP award a year ago and now claims a Super Bowl, cementing himself as one of the game's best players. But one thing West Virginia fans will always remember, is that Mahomes never beat the Mountaineers when he was in college.

November 7, 2015

West Virginia wins 31-26 in Morgantown. Mahomes finished the game 21-34 for 196 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The Mountaineers finally got their first Big 12 win of the season. Rushel Shell ran 14 times for 111 yards and two TD's, and Wendell Smallwood had 163 yards on 22 attempts and one touchdown. Skyler Howard finished the game with a stat line of 12-23 for 149 yards and two interceptions, 27 yards rushing yards and one TD. Al-Rasheed Benton had the play of the game as he stopped Mahomes short of the goal line and forced a fumble to seal a West Virginia victory.

October 15, 2016

West Virginia wins 48-17 in Lubbock. Mahomes finished the game 28-44 for 305 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Mountaineers had 392 yards in the first half alone as they jumped out to an early lead. Skyler Howard finished the game 21-31 for 318 yards and one TD, 12 rushes for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Rushel Shell rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, while freshman Kennedy McKoy had 99 yards on just four carries. Sean Walters had a crazy interception in the second quarter that changed the momentum of the game.

Congrats to Patrick Mahomes and the entire Kansas City organization, but it is pretty staggering to know that he never beat West Virginia.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and John Pentol at @John_Pentol_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE GAME THREAD: WVU vs Kansas State

Join the discussion throughout today's game

Schuyler Callihan

by

BenBooth

West Virginia is "In a Good Place" for 2021 Offensive Lineman

A visit, an offer and major interest in West Virginia happened quickly

Jonathan Martin

by

John Pentol

Jevon Carter Has Career Night in Suns Loss

Jevon played well despite the Suns losing the game against the Bucks

John Pentol

by

M-townJoe

Top 2021 Offensive Line Target Talks Visit to WVU

The Mountaineers could secure a second visit from Florida lineman

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

GAME THREAD: No. 12 WVU @ Texas Tech

Join the discussion for tonight's Mountaineer basketball game

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Mountaineers End Four-Game Skid Sunday Afternoon

The West Virginia women's basketball team took care of business against Iowa State

Quinn Burkitt

by

M-townJoe

Inside the Commit: Saint McLeod

A breakdown of what the Mountaineers are getting in their latest commit

Jonathan Martin

by

John Pentol

BREAKING: 2021 Safety Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers add a huge piece to the 2021 class

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Brandon Knapper's Status for Kansas State Game

Is the Mountaineer guard set to return today?

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

West Virginia Seeks Redemption in Return Game with Kansas State

West Virginia and Kansas State meet for round two

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol