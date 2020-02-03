One Interesting Fact About Patrick Mahomes and West Virginia

Yesterday, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20 to win Super Bowl LIV. Chiefs quarterback and former Texas Tech Red Raider, Patrick Mahomes, won the Super Bowl MVP with a great performance to help his team overcome a 20-10 fourth quarter deficit. Mahomes won the NFL's MVP award a year ago and now claims a Super Bowl, cementing himself as one of the game's best players. But one thing West Virginia fans will always remember, is that Mahomes never beat the Mountaineers when he was in college.

November 7, 2015

West Virginia wins 31-26 in Morgantown. Mahomes finished the game 21-34 for 196 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The Mountaineers finally got their first Big 12 win of the season. Rushel Shell ran 14 times for 111 yards and two TD's, and Wendell Smallwood had 163 yards on 22 attempts and one touchdown. Skyler Howard finished the game with a stat line of 12-23 for 149 yards and two interceptions, 27 yards rushing yards and one TD. Al-Rasheed Benton had the play of the game as he stopped Mahomes short of the goal line and forced a fumble to seal a West Virginia victory.

October 15, 2016

West Virginia wins 48-17 in Lubbock. Mahomes finished the game 28-44 for 305 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Mountaineers had 392 yards in the first half alone as they jumped out to an early lead. Skyler Howard finished the game 21-31 for 318 yards and one TD, 12 rushes for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Rushel Shell rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, while freshman Kennedy McKoy had 99 yards on just four carries. Sean Walters had a crazy interception in the second quarter that changed the momentum of the game.

Congrats to Patrick Mahomes and the entire Kansas City organization, but it is pretty staggering to know that he never beat West Virginia.

