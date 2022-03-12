Pat White Reveals How He Nearly Left WVU Football

White will forever be remembered in West Virginia, but his legendary career almost never happened. In a sit-down with former teammate Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show, White revealed that he was very close to leaving to go play baseball. A phone call to his dad kept him in Morgantown for another week to see things through and it ended up all working out.

"Actually before I got in versus Louisville, I was ready to give it up and called my dad like listen, these guys, Rich Rod, don't think I can play quarterback," White said. "He ain't ever going to put me in and keep throwing this guy in and he keeps getting hurt and keep going back in, whatever. I'm like bring my glove. He was like, heck no son. You show up every day and you show up and you act like you're the starter. At the end of the week, if you still feel the same way, I will bring your glove. That game, he got hurt and I went in and the rest was history. Yes, I was ready to get the heck up out of Morgantown."