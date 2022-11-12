Pete Thamel Speaks On the Future of Neal Brown & Shane Lyons on College GameDay

On Saturday morning's ESPN College GameDay, Pete Thamel spoke on the current situation surrounding the West Virginia football program and the uncertainty of Neal Brown's future, as well as AD Shane Lyons.

"Neal Brown's job at West Virginia is squarely in flux," said Thamel. "Sources have told me that no decision has been made on Brown's future He's 20-24 through four seasons and at 3-6 now, a loss to Oklahoma today would mean that Brown would have three losing seasons in four years. Further complicating things, Brown is owed $17 million after signing a two-year extension in 2021. That number is subject to offset but the financial mess leaves fate of Athletic Director Shane Lyons squarely in the crosshairs. Sources have told me that if Brown is gone, there's a strong possibility that Lyons may not be around to hire his successor."

West Virginia and Oklahoma will kickoff at 12 p.m. EST on FS1.

