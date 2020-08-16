SI.com
Photo Gallery: WVU Fall Camp Week One

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia football team began fall camp Monday, August 11th, and wrapped up their first week on Saturday by simulating game situations at Mountaineer Field. 

Check out the photo gallery from the first week of fall camp. Photos by Caleb Saunders (WVU Football).

Catch up on the first week of practice with daily updates. 

Day one of WVU Fall Camp is in the Books

Update: WVU Fall Camp Day Two

Update: WVU Fall Camp Day Three

Update: WVU Fall Camp Day Four

Update: WVU Fall Camp Day Five

Update: WVU Fall Camp Day Six

