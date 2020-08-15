UPDATE: WVU Fall Camp Day Six

The West Virginia University football team held day six of fall camp on a rainy Saturday morning at Mountaineer Field. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and his staff simulated some game situations such as two-minute into the game, two-minute into half, RedZone, score zone, coming off, and then did a little bit of open field, but did not tackle.

Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

"Got some work in the elements which I'm sure we'll play in at some point. Like to get out there and get the quarterbacks and the offensive skill guys to work in the elements," said Brown.

Also adding, "What we talk about in our program is, 'you prepared during the week so you can perform on Saturday,' and as we go through this fall camp, even though it's a little bit abnormal, we still want to be in a position where we can get our guys used to performing on Saturday."

Brown went through some of the Mountaineers that stood out to him on day six.

Alec Sinkfield – "he has probably handled this layoff that we had leading into the return to play model. He’s put on the weight. One of the things we really talked about him improving was making guys in space (miss) and I thought he had couple dynamic runs today and he’s a guy I’m excited about his progress."

Alec Sinkfield Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

Parker Moore - "A guy that we need to step up and be a contributor for us. I thought he had a nice day.

Chase Berndt - "Chase has probably had the best camp so far of any offensive lineman we’ve had. Playing the game at a really high effort level right now and that’s contagious"

Mike Brown - "was really solid today. That’s back to back days for him. We need him to be more consistent and hopefully, as he’s going into his senior, he will."

Sam James - "made several big plays and he’s a guy we’re counting on. So, that’s the expectation for him ad he delivered today in the stadium."

Sam James Caleb Saunders

Darius Stills - "Our expectations for him is to be one of the best defensive linemen in the Big 12. "I thought he showed out today and made several big plays."

Tykee Smith - "I’d put him with Sam and Darius as some of our upper echelon players in our program right now. He had two interceptions. I thought he was active. Love the way he competes. He continues to grow and really show his potential to be a big-time player in our league."

Tykee Smith Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

Scottie Young Jr - "First real kind of team action he’s had with us after transferring over from Arizona. He really made some nice plays today. I thought he was active. he was around the football a lot. I thought his communication skills were really good."

Dreshun Miller - "was really good - best cover guy we had today. I thought he made some nice plays and he showed up in the run game as well."

