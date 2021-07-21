Photo Gallery: WVU Football Facilities
Take a look at the renovated Puskar Center
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gave the media a tour of the newly renovated football facilities Tuesday afternoon.
The renovations include The Hall of Traditions, player recreational area, barbershop, napping area, physical therapy, locker rooms, and more.
Hall of Traditions
20 Images
Player Recreational Area
5 Images
Player Locker Room
11 Images
Recovery / Physical Therapy Rooms
6 Images
Team Room / Coaches Room
Equipment Drop Off / Cold Pool
Weight Room
Player Gear
Equipment Room
