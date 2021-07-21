Sports Illustrated home
Photo Gallery: WVU Football Facilities

Take a look at the renovated Puskar Center
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gave the media a tour of the newly renovated football facilities Tuesday afternoon. 

The renovations include The Hall of Traditions, player recreational area, barbershop, napping area, physical therapy, locker rooms, and more.

Hall of Traditions

20210720_135717
20
Gallery
20 Images

Player Recreational Area

20210720_131717
5
Gallery
5 Images

Player Locker Room

20210720_132636
11
Gallery
11 Images

Recovery / Physical Therapy Rooms

20210720_133513
6
Gallery
6 Images

Team Room / Coaches Room

20210720_135455
3
Gallery
3 Images

Equipment Drop Off / Cold Pool

20210720_133943
3
Gallery
3 Images
photo shoot area

Recruiting photoshoot area

In house Studio 

In house Studio 

Weight Room

20210720_133034
3
Gallery
3 Images

Player Gear

20210720_131350
3
Gallery
3 Images

Equipment Room

20210720_132216
3
Gallery
3 Images

20210720_124737
Football

