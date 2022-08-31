Skip to main content

Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Says '%$&# West Virginia'

Pitt Panthers starting quarterback Kedon Slovis did not have kind words for West Virginia

On Tuesday night, the University of Pitt football program held a pep rally ahead of the renewal of the Backyard Brawl Thursday night at 7:00 

Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis was on stage and in a short clip past around social media, he walks back to the crowd and uttered THE word, the four-letter word barred by many followed by West Virginia as head coach Pat Narduzzi looked on. 

Slovis transferred in from USC and was named the starting quarterback last week by Narduzzi. 

He ended the 2021 season with a lower leg injury but finished the year with 2,158 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

His career got off to a fast start, garnering first team Freshman All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and was the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and Associated Press Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year after tossing for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2019. However, his development slowed in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, only appearing in six games but threw for 1,921 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Removing three games from his resume where he left two games early with an injury and his first game at USC he came in for an injured JT Daniels in the season opener, Slovis is averaging 312.5 yards per game for his career.

