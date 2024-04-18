MAILBAG: Portal Concerns, Football Outlook, Baseball Regional, Hoops Schedule
From @Jackson48645777:
Q: Are there any positions you would like Neal Brown fill out with the portal?
A: I like the idea of pursuing a veteran wide receiver who has one year of eligibility left. Jaden Bray brings experience, but he’s not a finished product himself. Get another vet in there to help the young pups out. Defensively, another pass rusher who can play the interior as well is important. Also, must land another defensive back or two to solidify the depth in the back end.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: Who do you think DeVries gets to fill out the staff? Also, have you heard anything on the guys that visited this weekend (excluding Tucker from this lol)
A: I apoligize for doing the mailbag a couple days late, so obviously you’ve seen the names that will be added. As far as the recruits go, I like their chances to land Toby Okani (UIC). Not predicting that they will, but think they’re in a decent spot. Same with Atin Wright (Drake transfer). The picture will really clear up in the coming days.
From @ScottEl13805771:
Q: What record do you think the football team will have this coming year? With a lot of people saying 6 I just don’t see it
A: Still too early for me to tell. I need to see where they are at depth wise, who has taken a step, who hasn’t, injury situation and so forth. However, I will say six is laughably low. Even with a lot of things unanswered, this is the deepest roster Neal Brown has had. Is it Big 12 title good? Maybe, but it’s sure as heck not going to end with just six wins. Hammer the over.
From @Mountiealum97:
Q: What is going with the basketball recruiting? Seems a bit anemic. Is it because full staff not assembled?
A: Yes, that’s a big part of it. Kids want to know who they’re going to be working with on a daily basis. No need to panic just yet. There are well over 1,000 players still in the portal. The coaching changes at Kentucky, USC, and Arkansas have delayed the process for several schools.
From @lauderdaleer:
Q: We got a little spoiled last year with all the Transfer Portal mentions. This year we only have a couple of mid majors visiting. Seems like other newly hired coaches are jumping right in ahead of HCDD.
A: As mentioned in the above question, a lot of it has to do with the staff not being completely in place. Things will ramp up in the next couple of weeks. I’m confident there will be some good news relatively soon.
From @jim4wvu:
Q: Chances that @WVUBaseball hosts a regional?
A: Hey, Jim! Great to hear from you. Hope you’ve been well. A couple of weeks ago I wouldn’t have thought it to be possible. Now? Oh yeah. This looks like a confident group that’s only getting better. To not have JJ Wetherholt for 24 games and your every day catcher for a big bulk of that as well and be in the position they are in is remarkable. To this point of the season, you could argue it’s one of Randy Mazey’s best coaching jobs. If they win the Big 12, they’ll be in that conversation to host.
From @Skinsrule77:
Q: When is signing day for men's and women's basketball. And when do you think the schedules will be released?
A: The signing period is from April 17-May 15. As far as the schedule goes, that’s anyone’s guess. The non-conference slate was announced on April 20th last year. I don’t see it happening anytime this month, to be honest. DeVries and co. have bigger things to worry about before finalizing the schedule. I’d guess mid-May.