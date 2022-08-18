Projecting WVU's Week 1 Offensive Depth Chart

In exactly two weeks, West Virginia will kick off its 2022 season with the Backyard Brawl in Pittsburgh. It will mark the first game of the Neal Brown era in which he will not be calling the plays. New offensive coordinator Graham Harrell will be handling those duties.

What exactly will the offense look like from a personnel standpoint? Here is our final preseason depth chart projection for the Mountaineer offense.

Quarterback

Starter: JT Daniels

Backup: Garrett Greene

3rd string: Will Crowder

4th string: Nicco Marchiol

Analysis: JT Daniels will be named the starting quarterback any day now. It's a toss up for the backup job, but I believe Greene is the favorite. Ideally, Daniels stays healthy and Nicco Marchiol never sees the field in 2022. Use this year to have him sit, learn, and develop.

Running Back

Starter: Tony Mathis Jr.

Backup: Justin Johnson Jr.

3rd string: Jaylen Anderson/C.J. Donaldson

Analysis: With Lyn-J Dixon's transfer, it leaves WVU with three "true" running backs. True freshman C.J. Donaldson has put some work in at running back but will play all over the offense. Normally, having three scholarship backs would be a major concern but as much as Graham Harrell will throw the ball, it's not a big issue.

Wide Receiver (X)

Starter: Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Backup: Cortez Braham Jr./Kaden Prather

Analysis: Bryce Ford-Wheaton could be one of the best receivers in the Big 12 this year. It's his time to shine. Cortez Braham Jr., the guy with arguably the best hands on the team, will rotate in here and there. Kaden Prather is the future 'X', so expect to see him line up here on occasion too.

Wide Receiver (Z)

Starter: Kaden Prather

Backup: Jarel Williams/Preston Fox

Analysis: Breakout year incoming for Kaden Prather. He'll dominate the reps here at the 'Z'. True freshman Jarel Williams and former walk-on Preston Fox will see some action, but not much.

Wide Receiver (Y)

Starter: Sam James

Backup: Jeremiah Aaron

Analysis: The duo of Sam James and Jeremiah Aaron at the 'Y' is going to be super explosive. Both of these dudes can flat out fly and can create separation right out of the gate. JT Daniels will lean on these two in the underneath game.

Wide Receiver (H)

Starter: Reese Smith

Backup: Graeson Malashevich

Analysis: This is a big year for Reese Smith. It's time for him to become a consistent threat in the passing game after being a 5th or 6th option over the past two years.

Tight End

Starter: Brian Polendey

Backup: Mike O'Laughlin

3rd string: C.J. Donaldson

4th string: Treylan Davis/Victor Wikström

Analysis: Mike O'Laughlin is still working his way back from a lower body injury he suffered last season. Until he returns to 100%, Colorado State transfer Brian Polendey will fill in as the starter.

Left Tackle

Starter: Wyatt Milum

Backup: Nick Malone

Analysis: The decision to flip Milum over to the left side is one Neal Brown wanted to make a year ago. He's left-handed, so it's going to be more natural for him. He held his own as a true freshman. Now, he's ready to assert himself as one of the top tackles in the league.

Left Guard

Starter: James Gmiter

Backup: Jordan White/Tomas Rimac

Analysis: Gmiter is the leader of this o-line group. He's the most experienced and has been in the program since 2018. He's seen the highs of being in the mix for a Big 12 title and the lows of failing to reach a bowl game. Jordan White and Tomas Rimac will back him up and will serve as backups to both guards.

Center

Starter: Zach Frazier

Backup: Jordan White

Analysis: Jordan White is good enough to be a starter at this point in his career. It just so happens the guy in front of him, Zach Frazier is considered to be one of the best centers in the nation. A good problem for WVU to have.

Right Guard

Starter: Doug Nester

Backup: Jordan White/Tomas Rimac

Analysis: Doug Nester is an extremely versatile player who can play all five spots up front. If an injury happens to any of the other starters, Nester is a prime candidate to move spots in order to get the best five out on the field.

Right Tackle

Starter: Brandon Yates

Backup: Ja'Quay Hubbard

Analysis: Brandon Yates flips over to the right side and has found himself in a battle with Ja'Quay Hubbard. It's been a back and forth battle, but I'll lean toward the guy with the most experience. Wouldn't be shocked at all to see Hubbard take over at some point.

