Quick Hits: Injury in Backfield, Leddie Brown's Growth, Depth of O-Line + More

RE: Tony Mathis injury

"Minor injury. I'll update you after today. And [QB] Goose Crowder wasn't out there today, he's got a stomach virus."

RE: Leddie Brown's overall growth

"It's not been overnight. It's really been over two-plus years. He's really grown into an established receiving threat. He had 30 something catches a year ago, I hope we can increase that. I'd love to see him in that 45-60. I think he's capable of it. In spring ball, we used him a lot split out just because we weren't going to get him tackled and that helped him. He took the summer really seriously as far as running routes and catching balls. He's got as good of hands as anybody. He understands leverage now. I'm really excited about his ability to go out and do that. The other thing too is he's much improved in protection. He's been on point and hasn't missed assignments.

RE: Where A'varius Sparrow fits in the backfield

"He's got to continue to improve. He's got great speed. His best days are usually scrimmage days which I guess is good and bad. As I tell our players all the time, this is a practice sport. Baseball you play more games than you practice. Basketball you usually play more games than you practice but football, we're a practice sport. We're playing 12-16 games and we're practicing a whole lot more. You've got to earn trust during practices and he's in the process of earning that trust. He's just got to be more consistent. He's a guy that we would like to come on because he has a speed element that we don't have."

RE: Depth of offensive line

"We're still a year away from having the number of bodies but we are improved. Now, we've got to go out and do it against good people and we're going to get challenged early. I think we're at 7-8 guys that are ready to play where teams that are competing for championships are at 10-12. But I believe there is great chemistry and continuity between those top seven or eight guys."

RE: Any update on Jaylen Anderson

"No. Sorry, I don't."

