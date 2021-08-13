Quick Hits: ShaDon Brown Pleased with Depth, Versatility of Secondary

Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

RE: Who is stacking good practices together

"Number one, I think Nicktroy Fortune is doing an unbelievable job of putting together some good days. One of the things when I got here was I wanted to change his mentality. He's a very cautious, heady player. I wanted him to be a little more aggressive because aggressiveness as a DB leads to making more plays on the football. Alonzo Addae has become the leader of the room there and he communicated very well with the players. But I would say the guy that has flashed every day for me has been Sean Mahone. I'm really pleased at where he is. He's flashed every single day. And then Jackie Matthews has been steady."

RE: Where Daryl Porter Jr. is in his development

"Daryl Porter is also a guy that's had some really good days. We've had seven practices and I'd say Daryl has had probably six really good ones. Daryl is running with the twos right now but I rotate him in with the ones every now and then. He could easily be a starter for us. The thing that I think has been more glaring for me from him is an attention to detail, a focus every day to be great. He could come and sit in this room for two hours and you'd never hear him. He never says a word, he just works. I'm super proud of him. He's going to be a really good player for us."

RE: Plan for Illinois State transfer Charles Woods

"So at Illinois State he was primarily playing on the outside at corner. I'm a big believer in cross-training guys so he's played some inside at our spear position this fall camp as well as outside corner. We've played Scottie Young in there at spear and played him back on the roof at safety. I think it's very important to move your best players around because there's injuries and we still are battling the COVID deal, that has not left."

RE: Most versatile players

"I think Alonzo Addae can play multiple positions. I think Charles Woods can play multiple positions. I think Scottie Young can play multiple positions. One of the things that allows guys to play multiple positions is you've got to be able to retain information. Those guys can handle it."

RE: First impressions of freshman Andrew Wilson-Lamp

"Andrew Wilson-Lamp is coming along. He was a guy that was a high school wide receiver and it's a lot different as a receiver, you're running this way while as a DB you're backpedaling this way. He's learning a lot. I think he's making some strides just learning how to play man coverage and things of that nature. He's been eager to learn, he gives great effort, he's probably the fastest guy in the 100 meter. He's probably a 10.5 100 meter guy. He repeatedly runs the fastest on the GPS tracker. He'll be a guy that will contribute immediately this fall on our specialty teams.

