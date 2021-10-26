Quick Hits: Simplified Offense, Emergence of Wyatt Milum & Charles Woods + More

If the offensive game plan was simplified vs TCU

"I wouldn't say we simplified it. We just went in with a real intentionality to run the football. We did a much better job of not getting in bad down and distances. When you get off schedule, it really makes it hard. We just had an intentional measure to really go and run the football. I thought we had some good answers to do that. I thought we executed at a higher level than we have been."

Charles Woods

"He's been playing better. He's gotten more comfortable. You know with transfers, he stepped up a level of competition. He's getting more comfortable with our scheme. He got here in the summer and the summer is different because you can't really work with them as far as schematics. He's taking advantage of the opportunity. When Nicktroy [Fortune] got injured, he was thrust in there and played well. We talk about that a lot. When you get your opportunity, what do you do with it? Well, he made the most of his."



Wyatt Milum

He played well. He's still a true freshman playing. He made some mistakes but that was the best game he's played and he was going against a really good player. He competed, he battled. He overcame his negative plays better than he has. He didn't dwell on them, he played the next one."

Injury updates

"No, we'll know later in the week. They're leg injuries, so it's kind of a wait-and-see. We had three go down. I think two of them will kind of be Saturday calls and then Akheem [Mesidor] is fine, he practiced the other day."

Playing the same five guys on the offensive line the whole game

"That was our plan unless something happened. We've got seven that we feel good about that have played for us this year. But based on performance and just how practice went, we wanted to play five. We were having success, so that's kind of what we stuck with."

