Skip to main content

Former WVU RB Quincy Wilson Earns College Head Coaching Job

Another Mountaineer continues to climb the coaching ranks.

Former West Virginia running back Quincy Wilson (1999-03) has been hired to be the head football coach at the University of Fort Lauderdale. 

"I'm very pleased and excited about the hiring of Quincy," said Chancellor Henry Fernandez. "He brings experience at the NCAA level and has been successful there, as well as experience in the NFL. He is very energetic, a strong recruiter and a talented football coach. Wilson brings great passion to the UFTL family, and we are excited to see what he can do as he gets on campus."

Before getting into coaching, Wilson was the Assistant Director of Football Operations at WVU from 2012-15. He spent one year at Glenville State as the running backs coach before moving on to West Virginia State where he wore multiple hats as the Associate Head Coach, running backs coach and the Director of Football Operations over the past four years.

During his career at West Virginia, Wilson rushed for 2,608 yards and 20 touchdowns averaging 5.5 yards per carry. 

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

WVU football helmet
Football

Former WVU RB Quincy Wilson Earns College Head Coaching Job

41 seconds ago
Mar 12, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kysre Gondrezick (right) drives to the basket against Kansas State Wildcats guard Cymone Goodrich (left) in the second half at Municipal Auditorium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Indiana Fever Waive Former WVU Star Kysre Gondrezick

51 seconds ago
USATSI_17525860_168388579_lowres
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/18

1 minute ago
USATSI_17525747_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Huggins is Brutally Honest With Current State of WVU Basketball

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17525892_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Bob Huggins Talks Loss to Baylor

15 hours ago
Jan 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Baylor Bears forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) celebrates with teammates after a play during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

West Virginia Falls to No. 5 Baylor 77-68

16 hours ago
Isaiah Cottrell
Basketball

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Baylor

18 hours ago
USATSI_15658405_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Baylor

21 hours ago