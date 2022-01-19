Former WVU RB Quincy Wilson Earns College Head Coaching Job

Former West Virginia running back Quincy Wilson (1999-03) has been hired to be the head football coach at the University of Fort Lauderdale.

"I'm very pleased and excited about the hiring of Quincy," said Chancellor Henry Fernandez. "He brings experience at the NCAA level and has been successful there, as well as experience in the NFL. He is very energetic, a strong recruiter and a talented football coach. Wilson brings great passion to the UFTL family, and we are excited to see what he can do as he gets on campus."

Before getting into coaching, Wilson was the Assistant Director of Football Operations at WVU from 2012-15. He spent one year at Glenville State as the running backs coach before moving on to West Virginia State where he wore multiple hats as the Associate Head Coach, running backs coach and the Director of Football Operations over the past four years.

During his career at West Virginia, Wilson rushed for 2,608 yards and 20 touchdowns averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

