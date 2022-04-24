Ranking the WVU Quarterbacks Following the Spring Game

The West Virginia offense had a different, yet better look to it on Saturday during the team's spring game. An identity was formed around throwing the football and getting the ball into the hands of the playmakers on the outside and letting them do their thing.

Heading into spring ball, the biggest position battle to watch was at quarterback between Garrett Greene, Will Crowder, and Nicco Marchiol. After none of the three really separated themselves from the rest of the pack, Neal Brown went out and got former Georgia QB JT Daniels. Although Daniels is the presumed starter, the three QBs on the roster are still competing to be the future face of the program.

Following Saturday's spring game, I ranked the quarterbacks based off of what I saw.

Will Crowder

Crowder looked comfortable all game long whether it was a clean pocket or under duress. He stood in and made some big throws and more importantly, didn't get happy feet in the pocket. Goose was my No. 1 guy heading into the spring and he comes out as such. He will likely serve as the backup to JT Daniels, but if he sticks around he'll have an opportunity to win the starting job in the future. Of the three quarterbacks currently on campus, he's the best thrower of the football at this time. That might change as Marchiol continues to develop.

Garrett Greene

Greene had a rough start by forcing some things, including the interception to Aubrey Burks that was thrown into double coverage. He got stronger as the game went on and showed some improvement from where he was a year ago, especially on downfield throws which is something the coaching staff did not trust him with until this spring. If he can eliminate making the bad plays worse, there will be a role for Greene in this offense in one way or another.

Nicco Marchiol

It's hard to Marchiol third considering how well he played, but you can tell the game is a little fast for him at the moment. As Neal Brown has stated all spring long, you can see the flash and the potential that he has, it's just going to take some time for him to truly feel comfortable and confident in the offense. For an 18-year-old kid, he looked pretty damn good and that's a great sign for the future of the program.

