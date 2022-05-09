Remaining Eligibility + Projected Roles for Each of WVU's Transfer Additions

Get to know each of the nine newcomers from the portal.

QB JT Daniels - Georgia (6'3", 209 lbs)

Neal Brown changed the expectations of the 2022 season with the addition of former five-star quarterback, JT Daniels. All of a sudden, the Mountaineers went from a "rebuilding team" with a first-year starting quarterback to a team that could potentially contend for a Big 12 Conference championship. The schedule isn't easy and it includes road games at Pitt and Virginia Tech in the beginning but Daniels' familiarity with Graham Harrell's offense should make for a smooth transition. Now, it will all come down to timing with the receivers and staying healthy. Daniels has battled a number of injuries throughout his career.

Eligibility remaining: Two years.

Participated in spring ball? No.

Role: Starter

RB Lyn J Dixon - Clemson (5'10", 188 lbs)

In three years at Clemson, Dixon rushed for 1,420 yards and 13 touchdowns on 218 carries. With Leddie Brown now in the NFL, the Mountaineers knew they had to get another veteran back in the mix to compete for the starting job with Tony Mathis. Mathis will likely be RB1, but Dixon provides a balanced attack.

Eligibility remaining: One year plus redshirt still available.

Participated in spring ball? Yes.

Role: 2nd string

TE Brian Polendey - Colorado State (6'4", 252 lbs)

he 6'5", 260-pound native of Denton, Texas has been mainly used as a blocking tight rather than a receiving threat. Neal Brown knew this wasn't going to be a pick up that would give the Mountaineers an elite checkdown option, but he is instantly the best blocking tight end on the roster. While Mike O'Laughlin continues recovering from a lower body injury, Polendey will continue to have an opportunity to work with the ones come fall camp.

Eligibility remaining: One year.

Participated in spring ball? Yes.

Role: 2nd string

DE Zeiqui Lawton - Cincinnati (6'1", 262 lbs)

The Charleston, WV native eventually found his way to Morgantown after spending one year at Cincinnati. He continued to impress the WVU coaching staff during spring ball and even Neal Brown mentioned how he was a lot further along than he imagined he would be.

Lawton plays with great pad level, physicality, and shoots off the line of scrimmage. Very powerful hands that allows him to bully his way into the backfield. Has been labeled a natural pass rusher but can be just as good in containing the run game.

Eligibility remaining: Four years

Participated in spring ball? Yes.

Role: 2nd string

DL Mike Lockhart - Georgia Tech (6'4", 300 lbs)

The Birmingham, Alabama native tallied 28 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks during his time at Georgia Tech. Although he was mainly a rotational player, Lockhart was expected to slide into a starting role this upcoming season. Although he doesn't completely make up for the loss of Akheem Mesidor, adding another interior d-lineman was a priority for the staff after spring ball concluded.

Eligibility remaining: Three years.

Participated in spring ball? No.

Role: Rotational player

LB Tirek Austin-Cave - Miami (6'1", 225 lbs)

The Camden, New Jersey native hit the transfer portal after seeing limited action over the course of two seasons in Coral Gables, recording just 11 tackles in six games. Austin-Cave had West Virginia on his top list of schools before committing to Miami. Others that he was interested in included Texas A&M, Minnesota, and several others. This is one the staff is very excited about, so expect to see him in the two deep this fall and will likely be a multi-year starter in the future.

Eligibility remaining: Three years.

Participated in spring ball? No.

Role: Rotational player, future starter

LB Jasir Cox - North Dakota State (6'1", 209 lbs)

The former All-Missouri Valley Football Conference performer registered 58 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, and two pass breakups in 14 games played this past season. Cox has the ability to play all three linebacker spots and even drop back as a safety as well. Spear may be where he eventually lands as it's a spot that Neal Brown says he wants to get a little bigger at.

Eligibility remaining: One year.

Participated in spring ball? No.

Role: Possible starter

S Marcis Floyd - Murray State (6'0", 188 lbs)

Floyd earned All-American honors and First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference the last two seasons. The Louisville, KY native has 86 tackles, including four tackles for a loss and three sacks, and six interceptions and 19 pass deflections in 30 games. He played corner at Murray State and that was the expectation when coming to Morgantown, but the staff felt like they had a bigger hole at safety and moved him there in the spring. He was one of the handful of guys that constantly stood out to Brown and will likely be in the starting lineup.

Eligibility remaining: Two years.

Participated in spring ball? Yes.

Role: Starter

K Parker Grothaus - Florida State (6'2", 224 lbs)

The former walk-on averaged 60.6 yards on 63 kickoffs with 29 touchbacks last season. Grothaus will likely handle kickoff duties and will compete with Casey Legg for field goals.

Eligibility remaining: One year.

Participated in spring ball? Yes.

Role: Starter

