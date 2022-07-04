Skip to main content

Report: Big 12 Weighing Options to Expand West

The Big 12 Conference is looking to add four Pac 12 Conference schools

Multiple reports from around the country are citing the Big 12 Conference will meet with four Pac 12 Conference teams, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of joining the Big 12. 

The news follows the announcement last week that USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac 12 for the Big 10 Conference, which came in response to the SEC poaching Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12 last summer. 

The Big 10 is expected to match, or come close to, the offer the SEC received for the Grant of Rights from ESPN of $3 billion with either FOX Sports or Apple. 

There is also an indication both the SEC and Big Ten are looking to expand to 20 members, further causing anxiety among fans and administrators alike. 

