REPORT: Oliver Luck Hired as Big 12 Consultant

As the remaining Big 12 Conference schools try to navigate the latest change to the college football landscape after the University of Texas and Oklahoma University announced they were leaving the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference (SEC), the Big 12 Conference hired former West Virginia Athletic Director Oliver Luck as a consultant on Monday according to Matt Mosley of ESPN Radio.

The remaining power five conferences, Big Ten, Pac 12, are reportedly forming an alliance that will leave out the Big 12 conference. In a report by the Athletic, the alliance will vote together on issues as College Football Playoff expansion and upcoming NCAA Constitutional changes, begging the question, what is the future of the league?

The former Mountaineer quarterback served as the West Virginia AD from 2010-2014 and was vital during the last conference realignment, finding WVU a new conference affiliate with the Big 12 in 2012.

Feb 9, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; XFL commissioner Oliver Luck watches the game between the Dallas Renegades and the St. Louis Battlehawks during the second half in an XFL football game at Globe Life Park. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luck moved on to become the NCAA Executive Vice President for Regulatory Affairs in 2014 before taking over for the revamped XFL as Commissioner and chief executive officer in 2018 and was set to re-emerge in 2020 till the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season.

He was in consideration for the commissioner of the Pac 12 Conference earlier in the year.

