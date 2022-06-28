REPORT: The Big 12 Conference Found its New Commissioner

The Big 12 has zeroed in on a new commissioner

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the Big 12 Conference is expected to hire Roc Nation Executive Brett Yormark as the new Big 12 Commissioner.

Yormark spent the last three years at Roc Nation, starting off as co-CEO with his twin brother Michael, working with artists, athletes, leagues, and teams with branding and international sponsorships.

Prior to Roc Nation, Yormark spent 14 years as CEO of the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets and the Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment Group and was a key figure in moving the Nets to Brooklyn. He has risen as one of the more connected and bright executives within the entertainment agency industry.

May 4, 2013; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets CEO Brett Yormark (center) cheers against the Chicago Bulls during the second half in game seven of the first round of the 2013 NBA Playoffs at the Barclays Center. The Bulls won 99-93. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Yormark has little college experience but is known for his aggressiveness, battling Brooklyn residents opposed to Barclays Center construction and surrounding Atlantic Yards development, which may have led to the decision to hire Yormark in a critical time for the conference.

The Big 12 will follow the SEC, Big Ten and Pac 12 in TV contract negotiations which is expected to take a hit with the departures of the University of Texas and Oklahoma University. However, four new members will join the conference in 2024: Houston, BYU, Cincinatti and UCF.

While Yormark may be considered an outsider to the college football world, it is not unique. The Pac 12 hired George Kliavkoff, former MGM Resorts sports and entertainment executive and the Big Ten did the same, opting for Kevin Warren, a former Minnesota Vikings executive.

