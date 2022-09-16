Schuyler Callihan's Best CFB Bets: Week 3

Each Friday, Schuyler Callihan will release his best college football bets of the week. He'll give one favorite, one underdog, and a best bet on each end of the total. Below are his plays for Week 3.

Best favorite: App State -12.5 vs Troy

It'll be another crazy atmosphere in Boone with ESPN's College GameDay on site. Will there be a hangover from beating Texas A&M on the road? Nope. Shawn Clark is a damn good football coach and is going to have his team focused and ready to play. App has dominated Troy over the last four years, winning by an average of 30.3 points per game. The Mountaineers roll.

Record for the season: 0-1.

Best dog: UTSA +12.5 at Texas

This line is way too high. Texas looked good against Alabama and honestly, they should have won the game. However, they lost starting QB Quinn Ewers and I'm not sure Hudson Card is going to keep the offense at the same level. Plus, UTSA is a pretty good football team. They won 12 games a year ago and have a ton of pieces back from that team. Texas wins the game but UTSA covers.

Record for the season: 0-1.

Best over: Vanderbilt vs Northern Illinois OVER 59.5

Vandy gave up 31 to Elon and 45 to Wake Forest in back-to-back weeks. Clark Lea hasn't been pleased with his defense and the number of tackles they are missing on a regular basis. Northern Illinois is averaging 34.5 points per game, but the defense is a nightmare. Two weeks ago, they gave up 441 total yards and 27 points to Eastern Illinois.

Record for the season: 1-0.

Best under: Penn State at Auburn UNDER 48

I don't see points being scored in this game. Auburn QB TJ Finley threw two picks in the season opener against Mercer and only threw for 167 against San Jose State in a 24-16 win. Penn State hasn't played a defense as good as Auburn's and it will show. This one might be 10-7 at the half. Roll with the under here.

Record for the season: 1-0.

