Schuyler Callihan's Best CFB Bets: Week 5

A few games you may want to consider this weekend.

Each Friday, Schuyler Callihan will release his best college football bets of the week. He'll give one favorite, one underdog, and a best bet on each end of the total. Below are his plays for Week 4.

Best favorite: Clemson -6.5 vs North Carolina State

North Carolina State is a tad overrated. They narrowly beat East Carolina, didn't look all that impressive against Texas Tech, and had a pair of cupcakes visit in UConn and Charleston Southern. This is by far the best offense the Wolfpack has played and it seems as if DJ Uiagalelei has finally figured things out. This one could get ugly.

Record for the season: 1-2.

Best dog: Boston College +14 vs Louisville

Hold your nose when you walk to the window this one. I know, I know. Boston College has been atrocious but this is more of a play against Louisville than anything else. I just can't trust the Cardinals to lay two touchdowns on the road. Take the points here with BC.

Record for the season: 1-2.

Best over: SMU vs Central Florida OVER 65

You like points? You'll want to tune into this game next Wednesday. This game has been pushed back a few days due to the impact of Hurricane Ian. Giving these two offenses even more time to prepare only gives me more confidence in this play. 

Record for the season: 2-1.

Best under: Oklahoma State at Baylor UNDER 57

This game feels like it has 27-23, 24-20 written all over it. The Cowboys know that to win this game, they're going to need to convert third downs and keep their defense off the field. Oklahoma State is allowing 376 total yards of offense per game and hasn't played the stiffest of competition - Central Michigan, Arizona State, Arkansas Pine-Bluff. This won't be a back-and-forth affair. Both teams are going to put an emphasis on running the ball in attempt to control the game.

Record for the season: 2-1.

