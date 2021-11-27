Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Score Predictions for West Virginia at Kansas

    The Mountaineer Maven staff makes picks for this week's game.
    The West Virginia Mountaineers are on the road to take on the Kansas Jayhawks at 7:00 pm EST and will be televised on FS1. 

    Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 28, Kansas 17

    I don't think West Virginia is too interested in winning this game by a significant margin, they just want to win the game to become bowl eligible. As inconsistent as this team has been this season, it's hard for me to see them blowing anyone out, including Kansas. 

    Lance Leipold has the Jayhawks playing some pretty good football down the stretch. A couple of weeks ago, they beat Texas in overtime and nearly beat TCU this past week, falling 31-28. 

    While the offense has made some strides, Kansas' defense is still a bit of a mess. They're allowing opponents to rush for an average of 249.5 yards per game. This should allow WVU to really hammer the ball in between the tackles all game long with Leddie Brown and Tony Mathis Jr. 

    This one will be closer than many think. I've got the Mountaineers scoring a late touchdown to escape Lawrence with a 28-17 win.

    Christopher Hall: West Virginia 30 Kansas 20

    Up until two weeks ago, Kansas appeared to be a guaranteed win. First, the Jayhawks went into Texas and held on for a dramatic 57-56 overtime win over the Longhorns. Then last week, Kansas lost on a last-second field goal at TCU. 

    During that span, quarterback Jalon Daniels completed 71.6% (43-60) of his passes for 457 yards and five touchdowns to just one interception with 82 rushing yards. 

    Defensively, they've forced six of their 13 turnovers the last two weeks but have given up 1,066 yards of total offense in those two games.

    For West Virginia, they have to come to play, or Kansas will undoubtedly ruin the Mountaineers' postseason hopes. I think West Virginia is motivated to play and handle the Jayhawks. Although it will not be easy, I do believe WVU wins comfortably, 30-20. 

