Score Predictions for West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma

The West Virginia Mountaineers face their stiffest test of the season so far as they travel to Norman, OK, to take on the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm EST and broadcasting on ABC.

Schuyler Callihan: Oklahoma 45, West Virginia 27

I can understand the thought process of Oklahoma being vulnerable but I don't buy it, at least not against West Virginia. Let's be honest, WVU has allowed an average of 56.5 points per game against the Sooners in the last four meetings. What has transpired in recent memory that leads you to believe that this game will be any different? Every week we are questioning Jarret Doege's ability to move the offense down the field but all of a sudden he can lead WVU to a win over Oklahoma on the road? I don't think so. Doege has a 2-5 record on the road as the Mountaineers' starting quarterback. WVU will keep it close in the first half, but the Sooners are due for a big game and this is it right here.

Christopher Hall: Oklahoma 34, West Virginia 23

Oklahoma may not have started off the way they wanted with inconsistency on offense. Nonetheless, the Sooners are sitting at 3-0 and coming off a rival win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Like West Virginia, the Sooners have been unable to put a complete game together against FBS opponents. They led 37-14 in the season-opener against Tulane but held on for a 40-35 victory. Next, they handled FCS opponent Western Carolina 76-0, but last week against a struggling Nebraska program, Oklahoma battled till the end for the 23-16 win.

The Sooners defense average just 83.3 rushing yards allowed per game, while West Virginia had their rushing attack last week against Virginia Tech, going for 173 yards.

West Virginia will need to find explosive plays in the passing game if they want to pull off the upset, which has not been consistent since head coach Neal Brown took over in Morgantown. And, obviously, the Mountaineers will need to limit the explosive plays. They do hold an advantage in the red zone but also played two offenses still trying to find their footing in the early stages of the season.

I suspect the game will be close at halftime, but I don't expect the second half woes that have plagued Neal Brown early in his time in Morgantown will not be fixed in Morgantown. Nevertheless, Sooners pull away in the fourth quarter and take the win 34-23.

