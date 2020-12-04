Score Predictions for West Virginia at No. 9 Iowa State

Schuyler Callihan: Iowa State 28, West Virginia 17

This is a sneaky good game on the Big 12 board this weekend. Neal Brown will have his guys ready to go after a bye week and then an unexpected bye week last week with the Oklahoma game being moved due to COVID issues within the Sooner program.

Both of these teams play sound defense and are going to play smash-mouth football on the offensive side as Leddie Brown (WVU) and Breece Hall (ISU) are two of the top three backs in the country in rushing yards. Expect this to be a slow-paced game that favors the defenses with both teams having a chance to win heading into the 4th quarter. I'm going Iowa State 28-17 but the score will make it look worse than what it was with a touchdown coming in the final two minutes to put the game out of reach for the Mountaineers.

Jonathan Martin: Iowa State 27, West Virginia 17

This should be a close game between two solid programs. The West Virginia defense will likely do enough – as usual – to be competitive. The question for me is how does the long layoff affect the Mountaineers?

West Virginia will need to keep with the tradition of running Leddie Brown and getting just enough from the passing game. I expect the Cyclones to pull away late – proving to be a little too much.

Zach Campbell: West Virginia 24, Iowa State 21

Lots of intrigue to this one, you might say. Iowa State has come out of the wood work this year to hold the top spot in the Big 12 and are eyeing a trip to Dallas. This Cyclones team has, well, out-toughed its way to the summit with its two biggest wins over Oklahoma and Texas coming at a combined 10 points. Oh and that in-conference ranking to go along with that 9th spot nationally looks WAY crazier when you look back to their season opening 17-point loss to Louisiana.

Meanwhile, West Virginia’s had several weeks off and should be 100% across the board (COVID cases notwithstanding). Neal Brown is shrugging off rumors that South Carolina is out to give him their job and the Mountaineers defense, having a sensational year, would love nothing more than to bottle up stars Brock Purdy and Breece Hall on their final home game of the season. I know the Stills brothers are chomping at the bit, considering what a win against this offense could do to older brother Darius’ draft stock. A cold, clear day out on the Iowa Plains: anything can happen ...and probably will.

